Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Update

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Sernova Stock Up 3.0 %

Sernova stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. Sernova has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

