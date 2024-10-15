SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 15,144 Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 46.2% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 64,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 777,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $2,145,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $886,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Inari Medical to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.44.

Inari Medical Stock Up 1.0 %

NARI stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.93 and a beta of 1.00. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $67.13.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $145.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.96 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $1,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 643,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,482,255.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $239,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,619,004. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $1,833,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 643,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,482,255.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,230 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.