SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 24,079 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 104.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFC. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 1,667.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 282,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266,746 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 73.16 and a quick ratio of 73.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.98. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $13.46.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 103.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

