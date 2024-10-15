SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of BRP opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -56.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $33.03.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

Featured Articles

