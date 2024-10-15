SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth about $4,589,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in HSBC by 884.1% during the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 125,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 113,170 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. grew its holdings in HSBC by 285.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 83,403 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 22.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 413,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 74,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the second quarter worth $2,590,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $46.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 34.14%.

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

