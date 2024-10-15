SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,106,900 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,106,900 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $40,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 354.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 409.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.58.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Argus boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,364.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

