SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Short Interest Update

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,695,100 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 2,170,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SGHHF opened at C$10.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.58. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$8.91 and a 12 month high of C$14.35.

SG Holdings Co,Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is involved in the delivery, logistics, real estate, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It provides domestic or international delivery services; logistics solutions, including warehouse storage, needle and product inspection, and logistics processing to sea, air, and land transport; and international transport, customs clearance, and regional transport and delivery services.

