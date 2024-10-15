Short Interest in SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Decreases By 22.2%

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHAOF opened at C$52.29 on Tuesday. SHIMAMURA has a fifty-two week low of C$48.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.13.

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of clothing and fashion related products in Japan and Taiwan. It offers fashion to practical clothing, bedding, and interior goods; head-to-toe fashion for ladies and men including shoes and fashion accessories; baby and children’s products; and knickknacks and fashion accessories.

