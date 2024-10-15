Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Decreases By 22.4%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sonova Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48. Sonova has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Sonova to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

