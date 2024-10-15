Short Interest in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Drops By 24.5%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the September 15th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 681.0 days.

Shares of State Bank of India stock opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. State Bank of India has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average of $97.10.

State Bank of India provides banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

