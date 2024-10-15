Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in September

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,724,200 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 5,867,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 190.5 days.
Siemens Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09.
Siemens Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Siemens Energy
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.