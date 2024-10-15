Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in September

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,724,200 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 5,867,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 190.5 days.

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

