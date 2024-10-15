Simplicity Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,080 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tango Therapeutics were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 170,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 89,481 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $997,000. Mass General Brigham Inc bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,812,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 65.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 32.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tango Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 262,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $2,569,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,197,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,967,383.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,680,311 shares of company stock valued at $17,042,393 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. Analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.