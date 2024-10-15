Simplicity Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,508 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 18,405 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 42,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 80,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on D shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

