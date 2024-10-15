Simplicity Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,863 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COCO. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the third quarter worth $2,569,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the third quarter worth $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the third quarter worth $346,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the second quarter worth $9,859,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 29.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $67,342.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,396.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Price Performance

COCO opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.23.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.