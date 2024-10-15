Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 92.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in S&P Global by 344.3% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 16.0% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $527.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $528.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $508.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.69. The stock has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

