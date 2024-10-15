Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,439 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,195,000 after acquiring an additional 78,407 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,802,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,772,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,500,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,335,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,926,000 after acquiring an additional 100,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,962,000 after buying an additional 262,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $188.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $189.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $225,236.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,468,842.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $225,236.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,468,842.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,785. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

