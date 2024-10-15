Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 3,257.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 82,419 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 225,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,138.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,063.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.36.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $91.67 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.62. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

