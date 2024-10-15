Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $100.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.97.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

