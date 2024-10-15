Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $297,000 Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,341 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in American International Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 149,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 52.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.48. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.69 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

