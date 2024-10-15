Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $92,000 Stock Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,125 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,526,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after buying an additional 221,478 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 321.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 33,243 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NAT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

NAT stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $756.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.24%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

