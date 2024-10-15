Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $227,000 in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 153.6% in the first quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 220,831 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 79.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 52,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDS opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

