Simplicity Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.05. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $72.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

