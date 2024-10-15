Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USXF. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 68.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.