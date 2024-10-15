Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 26,702 Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC grew its position in Matterport by 101.9% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the second quarter worth about $27,598,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Matterport in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,142,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Matterport by 85.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 389,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 179,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,617,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,117,475.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Zinn sold 31,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $140,273.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 481,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,239.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,617,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,117,475.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,982 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matterport Price Performance

MTTR stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.07. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.99.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 164.17%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

