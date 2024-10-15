Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,701.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,456.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,423.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1,392.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,363.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

