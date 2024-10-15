Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 64.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 3.2 %

BK stock opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

