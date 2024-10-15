Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $281.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $282.18.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

