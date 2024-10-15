Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 1,677 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 77.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.14.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $607.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

