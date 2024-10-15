Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 4,116 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 608,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after buying an additional 129,078 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 921.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 118,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 107,224 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 92.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,581 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 620,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 52,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $965,000.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

