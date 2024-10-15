Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 4,357 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $74.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.31.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

