Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 4,531 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centennial Bank AR boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $407.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.27 and a 200-day moving average of $385.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $420.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.20 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

