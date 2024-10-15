Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 8,275 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE DD opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.11.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

