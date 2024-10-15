Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 97 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,050,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,019,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,254,000 after acquiring an additional 32,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,297,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,074,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $66,333,345.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $61,719,936.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total value of $1,550,396.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $66,333,345.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $220.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $165.21 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.87 and a 200-day moving average of $218.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 target price (down from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.