Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 98 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,795,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,250,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,366.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 47,815 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.94. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $110.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

