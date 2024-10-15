Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 9,862 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,862 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1,362.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,682,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,762,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 190.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,661,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Barclays by 118.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,709,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after buying an additional 105,857 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 2,075,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after buying an additional 1,024,100 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2684 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

