Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes $262,000 Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,009,000. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 17,532 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of EDIV opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $39.23.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

