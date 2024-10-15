Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 103.9% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $55.32 and a 1-year high of $94.36.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

