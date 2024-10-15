Simplicity Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $881,848,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,560,000 after acquiring an additional 20,278 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $521,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 97.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,966,000 after acquiring an additional 884,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 18.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 943,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,652,000 after acquiring an additional 148,759 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.50.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $206,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $206,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,326,894. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $413.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.80. The stock has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $422.73.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

