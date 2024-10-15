Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $32.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $2.80 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $65.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sirius XM

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $4,573,246.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,282.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Sirius XM news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,259,259 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,418,512.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,719,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,541,245.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $4,573,246.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,282.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.21%.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.