Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 133.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,511 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,823 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,512,000. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $3,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,809,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,655,000 after purchasing an additional 225,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Smartsheet by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 65,670 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,968. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,968. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,486,096.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.50 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $56.50 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.50 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Smartsheet Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SMAR opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.37 and a beta of 0.75. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $56.09.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Smartsheet Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

