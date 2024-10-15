Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNN

Smith & Nephew Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Shares of SNN opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $31.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 53.6% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 80,650 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the first quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 294.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 167,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 355.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,235,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after buying an additional 964,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Free Report

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.