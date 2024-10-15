South32 (LON:S32) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Here’s Why

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 193.40 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 193.20 ($2.52). Approximately 282,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 473,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.20 ($2.47).

S32 has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on South32 from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 176.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,756.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. South32’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,727.27%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

