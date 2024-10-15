SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL) Holdings Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 325.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,762 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 1.22% of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYBL. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 685,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after buying an additional 189,731 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Auour Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 86,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:HYBL opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

