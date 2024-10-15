Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPR. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.73.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPR stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 28,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

