SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Update

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 402,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 99.7 days.
SSPPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.
