SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Update

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 402,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 99.7 days.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSPPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SSPPF

SSP Group Price Performance

SSP Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. SSP Group has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

(Get Free Report)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.