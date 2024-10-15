Standard Lithium (SLI) versus Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Standard Lithium to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Standard Lithium has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s peers have a beta of 1.83, indicating that their average share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Standard Lithium pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 88.5%. Standard Lithium pays out -869.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 41.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Standard Lithium is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Standard Lithium and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Standard Lithium Competitors 139 1282 1594 46 2.51

Standard Lithium currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.87%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 6.41%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -15.67% -14.05% Standard Lithium Competitors -568.74% 5.73% -0.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Lithium and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A $108.82 million -9.83 Standard Lithium Competitors $6.87 billion $214.06 million 66.92

Standard Lithium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Standard Lithium peers beat Standard Lithium on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.