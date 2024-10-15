State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 412.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in State Street were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $90.99 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.16. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 56.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on STT shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

