Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $82.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.90.

NYSE:CP opened at $81.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,926,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,079,474,000 after purchasing an additional 588,701 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,703,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,915,196,000 after acquiring an additional 532,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,932,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,580,556,000 after acquiring an additional 533,792 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,821,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,155,000 after acquiring an additional 723,188 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,568,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $909,721,000 after purchasing an additional 216,062 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

