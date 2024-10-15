StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMLP opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $156.00 million, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.