StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance
MMLP opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $156.00 million, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Martin Midstream Partners
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Midstream Partners
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.