StockNews.com Downgrades Orion (NYSE:OEC) to Hold

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Orion from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Orion Stock Performance

OEC opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Orion has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. Orion had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Orion

In other Orion news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $176,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,960,747.44. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Orion news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,686.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $176,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,960,747.44. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $845,225 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Orion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion by 3.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,724,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,768,000 after purchasing an additional 99,613 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,197,000 after buying an additional 80,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,523,000 after buying an additional 77,952 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion by 18.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,347,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,556,000 after buying an additional 210,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion by 7.3% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 805,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

